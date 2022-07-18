Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.