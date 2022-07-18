FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

