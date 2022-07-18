FourThought Financial LLC Buys 11,181 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11,181.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $573,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

