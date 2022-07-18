FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $297.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.62. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

