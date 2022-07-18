FourThought Financial LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 656,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.