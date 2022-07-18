FourThought Financial LLC Buys 862 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

