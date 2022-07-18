FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.