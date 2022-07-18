FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $208.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $237.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

