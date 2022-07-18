FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $91.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

