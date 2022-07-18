FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.