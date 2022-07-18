FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $69.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

