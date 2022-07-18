FourThought Financial LLC Has $653,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

