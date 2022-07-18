FourThought Financial LLC Has $751,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08.

