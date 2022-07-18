FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 6,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

