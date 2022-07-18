FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.77 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.