FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.06.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.