FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $538.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.59 and its 200 day moving average is $561.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.