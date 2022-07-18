FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 144,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 348,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.62 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.