FourThought Financial LLC Sells 220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

