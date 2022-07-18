FourThought Financial LLC Sells 975 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.95 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

