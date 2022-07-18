FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

