Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.