Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $99.90 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

