General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $357,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 105.5% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

