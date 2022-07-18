Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Genus Trading Down 12.6 %

GENSF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

