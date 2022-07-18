Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Genus Trading Down 12.6 %
GENSF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Genus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile
