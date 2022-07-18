GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

