GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.