GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 363 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.