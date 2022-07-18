GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 845 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $47.03.
