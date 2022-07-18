GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.87 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

