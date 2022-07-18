GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.44. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.73.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

