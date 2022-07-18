GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,913 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

BAM stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.