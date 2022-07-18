GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

