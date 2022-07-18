GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.3 %

BABA stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.