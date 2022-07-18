GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 192,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

