GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

