Gladius Capital Management LP Has $143,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

LECO opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.