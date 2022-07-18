Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $115,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $399.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

