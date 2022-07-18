Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 13,326 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

