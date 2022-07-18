Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 71,706 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,706 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $79.62 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

