Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,561,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.