Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.34 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

