Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213,494 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 160,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,387,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

