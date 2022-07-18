Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

