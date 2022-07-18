GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,766.67.

GSK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in GSK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 181,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in GSK by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

