Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.