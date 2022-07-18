Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

