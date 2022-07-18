Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of KRN opened at €76.40 ($76.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.74. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($99.60).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

