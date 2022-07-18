Head-To-Head Comparison: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 785.71%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -177.37% Lomiko Metals N/A -38.60% -36.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.10) -1.18 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -3.50

Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Bunker Hill Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.