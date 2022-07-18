Head-To-Head Comparison: Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 4.06 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Soluna $14.35 million 4.30 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soluna beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Get Rating

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Soluna

Get Rating

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

